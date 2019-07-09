Quantcast

Peru tax authority says Telefonica partially lost dispute over $212.6 mln in back taxes

LIMA, July 9 (Reuters) - The head of Peru's tax authority said on Tuesday that Telefonica's local unit partially lost a judicial dispute over some 700 million soles ($212.6 million) in alleged back taxes, but the company said a payment would be "much lower" than that.

Claudia Suarez said during an event in Lima that the Supreme Court had sided with Sunat, Peru's tax superintendence, in two of five tax payments Telefonica del Peru had disputed since 2000, which together are worth some 700 million soles.

The company said earlier on Tuesday that no figure was mentioned in the ruling and that the total amount disputed had been about 700 million soles. "An eventual impact from the resolution is much lower than 700 million soles," it said in a statement.





