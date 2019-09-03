Peru government considers taking on $1 bln of Petroperu debt -finance minister

Shutterstock photo





By Marco Aquino

LIMA, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The Peruvian government is evaluating a proposal by state-owned energy company Petroperu to transfer about $1 billion of the company's debt to the public treasury, the finance minister said on Tuesday.

"What's been proposed is simply that within the state, instead of the public company (assuming the debt), it'd be the treasury," Finance Minister Carlos Oliva told journalists.

The action could make it easier for Petroperu to issue new bonds if needed as it tries to close the financing gap for a $4.7 billion expansion of its Talara refinery and pay down debt stemming from the project, which started in 2014.

Petroperu has also proposed selling 10% to 15% of its shares through a private placement offering next year, and selling assets at Talara to raise some $800 million, the president of the company said last week.

Petroperu has already sold $2 billion in dollar-denominated bonds and secured a $1.3 billion loan from Spanish state-backed insurer Cesce to pay for the expansion at Talara.