Peru cenbank cuts key interest rate to 2.5% as expected

LIMA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Peru's central bank lowered the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 2.5% amid growing expectations for an economic slowdown but warned its decision does not necessarily mean the start of a loosening cycle.

Five out of eight economists polled by Reuters had forecast the rate cut, while three expected the bank to keep borrowing costs unchanged as it has for more than a year.

