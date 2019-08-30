Perspecta Inc. (PRSP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2019

Perspecta Inc. ( PRSP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PRSP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $25.66, the dividend yield is .94%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PRSP was $25.66, representing a -3.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.64 and a 63.02% increase over the 52 week low of $15.74.

PRSP is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ( ADP ) and Fiserv, Inc. ( FISV ). PRSP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.44. Zacks Investment Research reports PRSP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 4.62%, compared to an industry average of 4.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PRSP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PRSP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PRSP as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF ( FITE )

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF ( RNMC )

Principal Contrarian Value Index ETF ( PVAL ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PVAL with an increase of 6.5% over the last 100 days. FITE has the highest percent weighting of PRSP at 2.05%.