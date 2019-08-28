Perrigo Company (PRGO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Perrigo Company ( PRGO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 17, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PRGO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.53% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $45.43, the dividend yield is 1.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PRGO was $45.43, representing a -42.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $78.90 and a 25.22% increase over the 52 week low of $36.28.

PRGO is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ ) and Merck & Company, Inc. ( MRK ). PRGO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.65. Zacks Investment Research reports PRGO's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -13.15%, compared to an industry average of 4.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PRGO Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to PRGO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PRGO as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF ( XPH )

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF ( RNMC )

ETF Series Solutions ( RVRS ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNMC with an decrease of -3.86% over the last 100 days. XPH has the highest percent weighting of PRGO at 5.05%.