Perp bonds gain traction in SEA

By Kit Yin Boey

SINGAPORE, Sept 6 (IFR) - Corporate issuers in Malaysia and Thailand are catching perpetual fever, with several planning opportunistic sales to take advantage of declining rates and demand for higher returns.

"Deposit rates have fallen in Malaysia, equities had a good run but are in choppy waters now, high-grade credits are so compressed that there is not much juice left," said one Malaysian banker. "So, it is natural that perpetual bonds have become the next best destination for capital that needs to be put to work."

More supply is in the pipeline with property developer Tropicana poised to launch a minimum M$200m (US$48m) unrated perpetual non-call five note via sole lead CIMB and WCT Holdings expected to bring this year's largest perpetual at M$500m-$700m later this month through AmInvestment Bank, CIMB, Maybank, OCBC and RHB.

Going long-dated makes sense in an environment of falling benchmark rates. Bank Negara Malaysia shaved 25bp off its overnight policy rate in May, the first cut since July 2016, to 3%. The yield on 10-year Malaysian government securities has tumbled some 50bp from 3.8% at the start of May to 3.3% last Wednesday.

Low rates are also encouraging Thai issuers to explore undated bonds following a 25bp cut in the Bank of Thailand's policy rate, to 1.5%, in early August.

Oil refiner Bangchak is planning to sell up to Bt10bn (US$327m) of subordinated hybrid notes with a call at the end of year five over the next few weeks. Bangkok Bank, Kasikornbank, Krungthai Bank, Siam Commercial Bank and Phatra Securities have been lined up to jointly lead the deal.

Indorama Ventures is exploring another potential hybrid. The intermediate petrochemicals producer tapped the US dollar market last Thursday to raise US$300m to fund the US$2bn acquisition of the oxides and derivative businesses of US chemicals group Huntsman. Indorama will use proceeds from the upcoming baht-denominated issue to refinance a Bt15bn perpetual callable on October 31.

Bangchak and Indorama are believed to be holding off finalising their plans ahead of a new accounting standard under IAS 32 that will take effect on January 1. The new rules will erase equity treatment of perpetual bonds sold under current structures, affecting some Bt62bn of outstanding undated paper that enjoys equity treatment under current rules.

Bond contracts under Thai law set out four main conditions to trigger an event of default - absolute receivership, debt rehabilitation, bankruptcy and dissolution. Under IAS 32, equity treatment is not available for securities with certain default triggers.

WIDE IMPACT

Thailand'sFederation of Accounting Professions is due to meet this week to discuss the matter. Bankers say they are hoping for a grace period to switch the bond language, or better yet, for a grandfathering scheme.

"It is easy for any new issues to tweak the terms to meet the new accounting rules, but we are concerned that the wide impact on existing perpetual notes would have an effect on new ones," said one Thai DCM banker. "It is better if we have a clearer position before we go to the market."

No such clouds overshadow Singaporean corporate issuers, which have already sold eight perpetual bonds this year, including two taps, for a combined S$2.35bn (US$1.7bn). This is on top of another S$3.75bn of perpetual notes sold by banks.

Bankers say there are still corporate perpetual bonds in the pipeline, but the recent deluge has generated a bit of indigestion. Of the corporate perps sold in August, only Ascott Residence Trust's 3.88% notes were trading above par last week while the others were at reoffer levels or below par.

"There is still good demand from investors who are chasing yields and are willing to go down the structure curve to do so," said a Singapore DCM banker. "But they draw the line at high-yield credits, so you are seeing a lot of high-grade property credits that are taking advantage of this demand and of falling benchmark rates to raise long-duration funds."