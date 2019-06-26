PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

PermRock Royalty Trust ( PRT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.072 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PRT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -20% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.18, the dividend yield is 10.56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PRT was $8.18, representing a -50.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.38 and a 50.09% increase over the 52 week low of $5.45.

PRT is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. ( TOT ) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras ( PBR ). PRT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.45. Zacks Investment Research reports PRT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -9.37%, compared to an industry average of 9.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PRT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.