PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019

PermRock Royalty Trust ( PRT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 14, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PRT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $7.95, the dividend yield is 10.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PRT was $7.95, representing a -50.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.21 and a 45.87% increase over the 52 week low of $5.45.

PRT is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. ( TOT ) and PetroChina Company Limited ( PTR ). PRT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.45. Zacks Investment Research reports PRT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -42.97%, compared to an industry average of 6.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PRT Dividend History page.