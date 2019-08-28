PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

PermRock Royalty Trust ( PRT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PRT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -46.56% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $7.03, the dividend yield is 11.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PRT was $7.03, representing a -52.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.80 and a 28.99% increase over the 52 week low of $5.45.

PRT is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. ( TOT ) and PetroChina Company Limited ( PTR ). PRT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.04. Zacks Investment Research reports PRT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -40.63%, compared to an industry average of 3.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PRT Dividend History page.