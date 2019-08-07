Quantcast

Permira Funds to buy drug contract manufacturer Cambrex for $2.02 bln

By Reuters

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Permira Funds will buy Cambrex Corp for about $2 billion, the drug contract development and manufacturing company said on Wednesday.

The all-cash offer of $60 per Cambrex share represents a 47% premium to the stock's Tuesday close. The company's shares were trading at $59.20 before the bell on Wednesday.

Cambrex, which provides drug developers with manufacturing and testing services, said that the deal is expected to close during the fourth quarter.

The transaction will be financed through a combination of debt and equity financing, Cambrex said.

Morgan Stanley & Co LLC is the financial adviser, while Kirkland & Ellis LLP is the legal adviser to Cambrex.

RBC Capital Markets is the financial adviser to Permira funds, while Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is the legal adviser.





