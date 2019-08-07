Quantcast

Permira Funds to buy contract manufacturer Cambrex in $2.4 bln deal

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


Aug 7 (Reuters) - Contract development and manufacturing company Cambrex Corp said on Wednesday it was being bought by an affiliate of private equity firm Permira Funds in a deal valued at about $2.4 billion, including net debt.

The all-cash offer of $60 per Cambrex share represents a 47% premium to the stock's Tuesday close.

