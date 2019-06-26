Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Permianville Royalty Trust ( PVL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.042 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PVL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 500% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $2.74, the dividend yield is 18.43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PVL was $2.74, representing a -28.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $3.80 and a 60.88% increase over the 52 week low of $1.70.

PVL is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. ( TOT ) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras ( PBR ).

