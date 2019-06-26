Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( PBT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PBT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 14.29% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $5.75, the dividend yield is 8.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PBT was $5.75, representing a -39.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.53 and a 5.6% increase over the 52 week low of $5.45.

PBT is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. ( TOT ) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras ( PBR ). PBT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.55.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PBT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.