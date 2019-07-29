Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( PBT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.044 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 14, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PBT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $5.24, the dividend yield is 10.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PBT was $5.24, representing a -44.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.40 and a 4.8% increase over the 52 week low of $5.

PBT is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. ( TOT ) and PetroChina Company Limited ( PTR ). PBT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.55.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PBT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.