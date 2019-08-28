Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( PBT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.043 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PBT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -2.27% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $4.87, the dividend yield is 10.6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PBT was $4.87, representing a -46.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.04 and a 2.74% increase over the 52 week low of $4.74.

PBT is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. ( TOT ) and PetroChina Company Limited ( PTR ). PBT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.49.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PBT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.