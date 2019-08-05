Reuters

Perkins & Marie Callender's files for bankruptcy



Aug 5 (Reuters) - Perkins & Marie Callender'sHolding LLC, which operates U.S. family dining restaurants, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday with the U.S. bankruptcy court in Delaware.

The Memphis-based company sought protection from creditors after reports that it was considering a possible sale through the bankruptcy process.

Perkins & Marie Callender's also filed for bankruptcy 11 in 2011, and emerged that year under the control of Wayzata Investment Partners. Wayzata remains its majority owner, according to Monday's bankruptcy petition.