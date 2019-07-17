PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 18, 2019

PerkinElmer, Inc. ( PKI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 09, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PKI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 24th quarter that PKI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $95.3, the dividend yield is .29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PKI was $95.3, representing a -7.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $103 and a 32.67% increase over the 52 week low of $71.83.

PKI is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Illumina, Inc. ( ILMN ) and Agilent Technologies, Inc. ( A ). PKI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.22. Zacks Investment Research reports PKI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 12.19%, compared to an industry average of -1.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PKI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PKI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PKI as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund ( FCAN )

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF ( VBR ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FCAN with an increase of 4.53% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PKI at 4.6%.