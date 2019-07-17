PERI vs. BCOV: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors looking for stocks in the Internet - Content sector might want to consider either Perion Network (PERI) or Brightcove (BCOV). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Perion Network and Brightcove are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that PERI is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

PERI currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.28, while BCOV has a forward P/E of 384.33. We also note that PERI has a PEG ratio of 2.21. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. BCOV currently has a PEG ratio of 25.62.

Another notable valuation metric for PERI is its P/B ratio of 0.73. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, BCOV has a P/B of 6.44.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to PERI's Value grade of A and BCOV's Value grade of F.

PERI stands above BCOV thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that PERI is the superior value option right now.