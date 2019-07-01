Performance Food Group to buy Reinhart Foodservice in a $2 bln deal

Shutterstock photo





July 1 (Reuters) - Performance Food Group Co said on Monday it would buy privately held rival Reinhart Foodservice LLC in a deal valued at $2 billion, as the foodservice distributor looks to build scale and expand its geographic reach.

Reinhart, the second-largest privately held foodservice distributor in the U.S. that is currently owned by Reyes Holdings LLC, has annual net sales of more than $6 billion, Performance Food said.

Food distributors, which supply materials to manufacturers and restaurants, are struggling with higher raw material and transportation costs, which are weighing on profits.

Excluding a tax benefit of $265 million, the company will be paying $1.7 billion to buy Reinhart.

Performance Food Group expects the deal to be low-single digit accretive to adjusted earnings in the first year following the deal, and double-digit accretive in the third year.

Credit Suisse acted as the financial adviser to Performance Food Group.

This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy