PepsiCo plans to acquire South Africa's Pioneer Foods

By Reuters

JOHANNESBURG, July 19 (Reuters) - U.S.-based beverage and snack maker PepsiCo is planning to acquire South Africa'sPioneer Food Group for around $1.7 billion, the two companies said on Friday, as it targets expansion in Africa.

PepsiCo offered a cash consideration of 110 rand($7.94) per Pioneer Foods ordinary share, a 56.5% premium as of July 12.

"This acquisition will help PepsiCo gain a solid beachhead for expansion into sub-Saharan Africa by boosting the company's manufacturing and go-to-market capabilities, enabling scale and distribution," PepsiCo said in a statement.

