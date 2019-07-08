PepsiCo (PEP) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Shutterstock photo

To what extent can shares of Pepsi (PEP) pop if the company’s top and bottom line results beat Wall Street expectations?

The snack and beverage giant will report second quarter fiscal 2019 earnings results before the opening bell Tuesday. Pepsi stock, which is trading near 52-week highs at $133, has been one of the better performing in a struggling packaged food sector. Its shares have already risen more than 21% year to date, besting the 18% rise in the S&P 500 index, and easily outperforming the 10% rise in rival Coca-Cola (KO).

Despite the strong outperformance in the stock, as case can be made that there’s still more value investors can realize, given the underlying strengths of Pepsi’s business, particularly when compared to Coca-Cola and Monster Beverage (MNST). Adjusting to consumers’ need for healthier beverage choices with low salt, low sugar, and more natural ingredients, PepsiCo is focusing on product innovation as a means of strengthening its Frito-Lay North America division.

These benefits are now largely priced into the stock. With investors now paying 22 times forward earnings for the stock, while expected revenue growth is a 4%, the company on Tuesday will need to both erase fears about its growth drivers and deliver the type of outlook that suggests investors’ confidence about the company’s competitive position is warranted, particularly as it relates to its various initiatives that includes international expansion and revamping the North America beverages business.

For the three months that ended June, Wall Street expects the company to earn $1.50 per share on revenue of $16.42 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.61 per share on $16.09 billion in revenue. For the full year, ending in December, earnings of $5.53 per share would decline 2.6% year over year, while full-year revenue of $66.51 billion would rise 2.9% year over year.

In the first quarter, PepsiCo’s revenues rose 2.6% to $12.9 billion, topping analysts’ estimates of $12.7 billion. More impressively, however, organic revenue growth was 5.2% when excluding the impact of structural headwinds and things like currency fluctuations. As noted above, the company is benefiting from various productivity initiatives to generate more value. This was evidenced by improvements in both gross margin and operating margin, which rose respectively by 87 basis points and 120 basis points, leading to 7-cent beat on adjusted EPS of 97 cents per share.

On Tuesday investors will want to see PepsiCo, which possesses, arguably, a stronger portfolio of brands than its aforementioned competitors, build on these positive trends, given the strong year-to-date performance of the stock. The company is doing to solid job meeting its revenue challenges in the beverage business, while scaling its international expansion, aiming to generate long-term organic revenue growth of in the range of 4% to 6%.

Although the top-line is expected to remain weak for much the year, Wall Street would applaud any uptick in organic growth and and any further expansion in adjusted operating margin. That, combined with sequential revenue gains in the North America Beverages business and improvements in international divisions, particularly in developing and emerging markets, I believe would be more than enough to drive the share price higher.