Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2019

Pepsico, Inc. ( PEP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.955 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PEP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.96% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $137.46, the dividend yield is 2.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PEP was $137.46, representing a -0.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $137.67 and a 31.5% increase over the 52 week low of $104.53.

PEP is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Coca-Cola Company ( KO ) and Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA ( BUD ). PEP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.02. Zacks Investment Research reports PEP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -2.61%, compared to an industry average of 1.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PEP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PEP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PEP as a top-10 holding:

Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF ( FSTA )

iShares U.S. ETF Trust ( IECS )

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF ( IYK )

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF ( VDC )

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples ( XLP ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLP with an increase of 9.23% over the last 100 days. FSTA has the highest percent weighting of PEP at 9.55%.