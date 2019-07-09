Quantcast

PepsiCo Earnings: PEP Stock Ticks Lower Despite Strong Q2 Report

By Karl Utermohlen,

PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP ) reported its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, amassing a profit and sales that beat expectations, yet PEP stock took a step back.

PepsiCo Earnings The Purchase, Harrison, New York-based soft drink maker announced that for its second quarter of its fiscal 2019 , it brought in earnings of $1.54 per share on an adjusted basis. Analysts were calling for the business to earn about $1.50 per share on an adjusted basis, according to data compiled by  Refinitiv .

PepsiCo's revenue for the period tallied up to $16.449 billion, which was good for a 2.2% gain when compared to the year-ago amount. The figure was also better than the $16.426 billion that the Wall Street consensus estimate predicted, according to Refinitiv.

Additionally, organic revenue increased 4.5% year-over-year in the three-month period, topping the 4.4% growth that analysts called for. PepsiCo benefited from non-soda soft drinks such as Mtn Dew Game Fuel, as well as the sparkling water Bubly, which CEO Ramon Laguarta predicts will be one of the company's "next billion-dollar brands."

For its fiscal 2019, the business now sees its organic revenue to surge by 4%, while its adjusted earnings per share are slated to decline by 1% on a year-to-year basis after assuming constant foreign currency exchange rates.

Expect Bubly to be released in cans of different sizes moving forward, per Laguarta.

PEP stock is down about 1.1% on Tuesday.

