People's Utah Bancorp (PUB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 02, 2019

People's Utah Bancorp ( PUB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 02, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 12, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PUB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $30.3, the dividend yield is 1.72%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PUB was $30.3, representing a -17.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.85 and a 20.33% increase over the 52 week low of $25.18.

PUB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). PUB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.24. Zacks Investment Research reports PUB's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 8.26%, compared to an industry average of 6.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PUB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.