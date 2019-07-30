People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019

People's United Financial, Inc. ( PBCT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 31, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.177 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PBCT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -0.28% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.54, the dividend yield is 4.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PBCT was $16.54, representing a -12.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $19 and a 21.08% increase over the 52 week low of $13.66.

PBCT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc ( HSBC ) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation ( ETFC ). PBCT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.31. Zacks Investment Research reports PBCT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 1.91%, compared to an industry average of 1.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PBCT Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to PBCT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PBCT as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF ( SDY ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SDY with an increase of 4.78% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PBCT at 1.59%.