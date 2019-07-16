People's United Financial Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PBCT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of People's United Financial Inc (Symbol: PBCT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.39, changing hands as low as $16.32 per share. People's United Financial Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PBCT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PBCT's low point in its 52 week range is $13.66 per share, with $19 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $16.35.
