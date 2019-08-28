Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Peoples Financial Services Corp. ( PFIS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PFIS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PFIS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $43.7, the dividend yield is 3.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PFIS was $43.7, representing a -12.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.71 and a 12.02% increase over the 52 week low of $39.01.

PFIS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). PFIS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.6.

