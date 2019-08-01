Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 02, 2019

Peoples Bancorp Inc. ( PEBO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 02, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PEBO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 21.43% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $32.41, the dividend yield is 4.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PEBO was $32.41, representing a -12.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.15 and a 14.32% increase over the 52 week low of $28.35.

PEBO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). PEBO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.55. Zacks Investment Research reports PEBO's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 5.81%, compared to an industry average of 8.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PEBO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.