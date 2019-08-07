Penumbra (PEN) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Penumbra Inc (Symbol: PEN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $144.47, changing hands as low as $138.39 per share. Penumbra Inc shares are currently trading down about 9.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PEN's low point in its 52 week range is $110.84 per share, with $185.70 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $150.03.
