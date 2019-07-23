Quantcast

Pentair (PNR) Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates in Q2

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Pentair plc PNR delivered second-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 69 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 66 cents and management's guidance of 63-66 cents. However, the bottom line was down 3% from prior-year quarter owing to the impact of weather.

Including one-time items, the company reported earnings of 68 cents per share compared with the year-ago quarter's figure of 44 cents.

Net sales rose 2.4% year over year to $800 million. The figure outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $791 million. Excluding the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and currency translation, core sales increased 1% in the reported quarter.

Pentair plc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Pentair plc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Pentair plc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Pentair plc Quote


Cost of sales increased 3% to $513 million from $498 million in the year-ago quarter. Gross profit in the reported quarter was $287 million, up 1.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Selling, general and administrative expenses amounted to $132 million, down from $141 million in the year-ago quarter. Research and development expenses went up 8% year over year to $21 million. Adjusted segmental operating income declined 6% year over year to $154 million.

Segmental Performance

Net sales in the Aquatic Systems segment declined around 2% year over year to $271 million. Operating earnings decreased 4% to $77 million.

Net sales in the Filtration Solutions segment totaled $286 million, up 9% from the prior-year quarter. Operating earnings declined 4% year over year to $50 million.

Net sales in the Flow Technologies segment totaled $243 million, up 0.5% from the prior-year quarter. Segmental operating earnings declined 6% year over year to $42 million.

Financial Update

Pentair had cash and cash equivalents of $80.5 million as of Jun 30, 2019, up from $74.3 million as of Dec 31, 2018. The company generated $99 million of cash in operations during the first half of 2019 compared with $178 million in the prior-year comparable period.

Guidance

Pentair's adjusted EPS guidance for 2019 is pegged at $2.35, at the upper end of its previous guidance of $2.30-$2.35. Sales in 2019 is likely to be flat to up 1% on a reported basis and flat to down 1% on a core basis compared with 2018 levels.

Pentair provided second-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share guidance at 54-56 cents. Sales in the quarter are anticipated to be flat to up 2% on a reported basis and approximately down 1% to 3% on a core basis compared with the prior-year quarter.

Price Performance

Pentair stock has declined 14.9% in the past year against the  industry 's growth of 10%.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Pentaircurrently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Industrial Products sector are Roper Technologies, Inc. ROP , John Bean Technologies Corp. JBT and CECO Environmental Corp. CECE , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here

Roper Technologies has an estimated earnings growth rate of 9.8% for the ongoing year. The company's shares have gained 31.9% in the past year.

John Bean Technologies has an expected earnings growth rate of 5.9% for the current year. The stock has appreciated 29.2% in a year's time.

CECO Environmental has a projected earnings growth rate of 84.8% for 2019. The company's shares have rallied 31.3% over the past year.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 - 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.

See their latest picks free >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP): Free Stock Analysis Report

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT): Free Stock Analysis Report

Pentair plc (PNR): Free Stock Analysis Report

CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Business , Earnings , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: ROP , JBT , PNR , CECE


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar