Pentair plc. (PNR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 18, 2019

Pentair plc. ( PNR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 02, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PNR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PNR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $38.49, the dividend yield is 1.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PNR was $38.49, representing a -16.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.00 and a 10.86% increase over the 52 week low of $34.72.

PNR is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc ( TMO ) and Danaher Corporation ( DHR ). PNR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.69. Zacks Investment Research reports PNR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -1.53%, compared to an industry average of 6.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PNR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PNR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PNR as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Global Water ETF ( PIO )

Invesco Water Resources ETF ( PHO ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PHO with an increase of 8.22% over the last 100 days. PIO has the highest percent weighting of PNR at 7.77%.