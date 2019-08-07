Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. ( PAG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 08, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 04, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PAG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.56% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $44.87, the dividend yield is 3.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PAG was $44.87, representing a -16.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $53.84 and a 16.58% increase over the 52 week low of $38.49.

PAG is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Copart, Inc. ( CPRT ) and CarMax Inc ( KMX ). PAG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.3. Zacks Investment Research reports PAG's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -.19%, compared to an industry average of 12.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PAG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.