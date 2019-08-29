Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust ( PEI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 17, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PEI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 19th quarter that PEI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $4.95, the dividend yield is 16.97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PEI was $4.95, representing a -52.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.52 and a 14.06% increase over the 52 week low of $4.34.

PEI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). PEI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.81. Zacks Investment Research reports PEI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -21.27%, compared to an industry average of -3.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PEI Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to PEI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PEI as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF ( KBWY ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWY with an decrease of -7.79% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PEI at 4.45%.