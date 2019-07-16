PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 17, 2019

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. ( PFLT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 17, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.095 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PFLT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that PFLT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.72, the dividend yield is 9.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PFLT was $11.72, representing a -15.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.95 and a 6.06% increase over the 52 week low of $11.05.

PFLT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.4. Zacks Investment Research reports PFLT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 13.21%, compared to an industry average of .4%.

