Pemex business plan hasn't dispelled concerns: Mexican central banker

MEXICO CITY, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Mexican central bank board member Javier Guzman said on Friday that the financial situation of state oil company Pemex remains a major source of concern despite a recently announced business plan that aims to help the firm.

"The business plan recently announced has not dissipated distress about the firm's financial perspectives," Guzman said in a presentation made in New York City published on the Mexican central bank's website.

