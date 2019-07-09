Pemex bonds widen following FinMin's resignation

Reuters





By Miluska Berrospi

NEW YORK, July 9 (IFR) - Pemex's bonds widened Tuesday as the market reacted to the resignation of the Mexican finance minister Carlos Urzua.

Pemex's 30-year 7.375% 2027 finished the day around two points lower at a price of 87.850. While the oil company's 4.625% 2023 also finished the day over a point in the red.

Urzua, who was among one of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's (AMLO) first cabinet members, resigned earlier on Tuesday.

In a resignation letter posted to his Twitter account, he cited many disagreements over economic policy.

"In this administration there were decisions made in regard to public policy without sufficient foundation," he said in the letter, also pointing to extremism in political ideology within the government.

"The resignation today is a manifestation of these (deteriorating macro) policies produced by a centralized group of decision-makers, which obviously includes the president," said a New York-based investor.

"It shouldn't come as a surprise," the investor added.

In addition to a widening of Mexican bonds, the Mexican peso weakened significantly, falling to 19.15 from earlier levels set at 18.88, according to Refinitv data.

President Lopez Obrador swiftly named deputy finance minister Arturo Herrera to replace Urzua.