Pemex announces new bond, liability management

Reuters





By Miluska Berrospi

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (IFR) - Pemex has announced its intention to issue new bonds as part of a cash tender and exchange designed to reduce debt and manage the trouble oil company's debt profile.

The Mexican state-owned oil company plans to hit the market on Thursday with a new bond offering comprising maturities of seven, 10 and 30 years.

The liability management transactions are expected to include private tender offers for cash for bonds maturing between 2020 to 2023.

The new bond issue will be done concurrently with an exchange offer for bonds maturing between 2022 and 2048.

Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and JP Morgan have been mandated as active joint bookrunners and lead dealer managers. BofA Merrill Lynch, Credit Agricole CIB and Mizuho Securities are passive joint bookrunners and dealer managers.