Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 24, 2019

Pembina Pipeline Corp. ( PBA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 24, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.153 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PBA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.38% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $38.21, the dividend yield is 4.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PBA was $38.21, representing a -0.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.56 and a 35.02% increase over the 52 week low of $28.30.

PBA is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. ( TOT ) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras ( PBR ). PBA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.7. Zacks Investment Research reports PBA's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -3.84%, compared to an industry average of 4.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PBA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.