Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

Pembina Pipeline Corp. ( PBA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.152 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PBA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -0.65% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $36.95, the dividend yield is 4.94%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PBA was $36.95, representing a -4.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.56 and a 30.57% increase over the 52 week low of $28.30.

PBA is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. ( TOT ) and PetroChina Company Limited ( PTR ). PBA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.29. Zacks Investment Research reports PBA's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 15.14%, compared to an industry average of 6.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PBA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.