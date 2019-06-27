Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2019

Pegasystems Inc. ( PEGA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 28, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PEGA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 21st quarter that PEGA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $70.1, the dividend yield is .17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PEGA was $70.1, representing a -8.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $76.49 and a 62.23% increase over the 52 week low of $43.21.

PEGA is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ( ADP ) and Workday, Inc. ( WDAY ). PEGA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.4.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PEGA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.