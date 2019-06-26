Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's Series D Preferred Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: PEB.PRD) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5938), with shares changing hands as low as $26.51 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.65% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, PEB.PRD was trading at a 6.40% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 37.71% in the "Real Estate" category.
Below is a dividend history chart for PEB.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest:
In Wednesday trading, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: PEB.PRD) is currently off about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PEB) are up about 0.2%.
