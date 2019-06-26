Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( PEB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.38 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PEB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $27.37, the dividend yield is 5.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PEB was $27.37, representing a -31.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.88 and a 2.93% increase over the 52 week low of $26.59.

PEB is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). PEB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.03. Zacks Investment Research reports PEB's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 8.44%, compared to an industry average of -.9%.

