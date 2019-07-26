Quantcast

Pearson sticks to revenue forecast after strong start, ups EPS guidance

By Reuters

Reuters


LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Pearson , the world's biggest education company, said on Friday it had traded well in the first half of 2019 and would stick to its revenue guidance, as its strategy to shift away from textbooks towards digital begins to pay off.

Pearson posted underlying growth in all divisions, helped by good enrolment growth in its Online Program Management. It reiterated that it was on track to stabilise revenue this year and return the company to top-line growth from 2020.

The British education firm upgraded its adjusted earnings per share guidance to be between 57.5p and 63.0p, reflecting improvements in the finance charge and taxation at exchange rates at the end of 2018. Previously it had expected adjusted EPS of 55.5p to 61.0p





This article appears in: Fundamental Analysis , Stocks , World Markets , Economy , Earnings
Referenced Symbols: PSON


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar