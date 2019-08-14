Pearson, Plc (PSO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019

Pearson, Plc ( PSO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 15, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.073 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 18, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PSO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -56.8% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.82, the dividend yield is 2.97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PSO was $9.82, representing a -25.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.19 and a 1.24% increase over the 52 week low of $9.70.

PSO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Scholastic Corporation ( SCHL ) and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company ( HMHC ). Zacks Investment Research reports PSO's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -22.34%, compared to an industry average of -22.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PSO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.