Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (PGC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2019

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation ( PGC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 07, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 22, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PGC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 40th quarter that PGC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $26.49, the dividend yield is .76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PGC was $26.49, representing a -23.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.81 and a 10.56% increase over the 52 week low of $23.96.

PGC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Royal Bank Of Canada ( RY ) and Toronto Dominion Bank ( TD ). PGC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.28. Zacks Investment Research reports PGC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 2.81%, compared to an industry average of 7%.

