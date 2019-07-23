Peak Resorts, Inc. (SKIS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 24, 2019

Peak Resorts, Inc. ( SKIS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 24, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 09, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SKIS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that SKIS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.85, the dividend yield is 2.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SKIS was $10.85, representing a -0.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.89 and a 189.33% increase over the 52 week low of $3.75.

SKIS is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Las Vegas Sands Corp. ( LVS ) and Marriott International ( MAR ). SKIS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.19. Zacks Investment Research reports SKIS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -124.44%, compared to an industry average of 14.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SKIS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.