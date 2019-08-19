Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2019

Peabody Energy Corporation ( BTU ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 20, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.145 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 11, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BTU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.57% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $19.18, the dividend yield is 3.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BTU was $19.18, representing a -57.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.71 and a 11.51% increase over the 52 week low of $17.20.

BTU is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Plc ( BBL ) and Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. ( ARLP ). BTU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.25. Zacks Investment Research reports BTU's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -29.84%, compared to an industry average of -6.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BTU Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.