PCTEL (PCTI) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

PCTEL, Inc. PCTI is scheduled to report second-quarter 2019 results after the closing bell on Aug 8. In the las t report ed quarter, the company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 300%. Notably, PCTEL surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate twice in the last four quarters, the average beat being 100%.





Let's find out how things are shaping up prior to the announcement.During the quarter, PCTEL launched a new LTE multiband antenna that improves data rates and reliability factor for utility networks. Designed for fixed public and private LTE and industrial IoT network deployments, the antenna supports multi-carrier connectivity and helps to mitigate downtime in smart grids and other mission critical applications.The company also augmented its portfolio of public safety network testing solutions by introducing the fastest 5G/LTE network testing solution - the 5G NR-capable MXflex scanning receiver. This innovative product will offer operators an efficient tool to ensure high-quality user experience across network technologies as they expand 5G footprint.During the second quarter, PCTEL added public safety LTE grid testing and enhanced P25 signal quality measurements to its portfolio. The new testing capabilities facilitate strict code-based grid testing requirements to ensure in-building coverage for first responders, and the adoption of FirstNet and other LTE-based broadband networks for enhanced public safety communications.All these steps are likely to get reflected in the upcoming results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues for the second quarter is pegged at $22 million, flat with the year-ago reported figure.Our proven model does not conclusively show that PCTEL will bea t earnings in the second quarter as it does not possess the key components. A stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) for this to happen. This is not the case here as you will see below:Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is 0.00% with both pegged at 7 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter

PC-Tel, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

PC-Tel, Inc. price-eps-surprise | PC-Tel, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: PCTEL has a Zacks Rank #3. Although this increases the predictive power ESP, we need a positive ESP to be reasonably confident of an earnings beat.



Note that we caution against stocks with a Zacks Rank #4 or 5 (Sell-rated) going into the earnings announcement, especially when the company is seeing a negative estimate revisions momentum.



Stocks to Consider



Here are some companies that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:



Ciena Corporation CIEN is set to release quarterly numbers on Aug 29. It has an Earnings ESP of +5.26% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .



The Earnings ESP for Momo Inc. MOMO is +1.35% and it carries a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is set to report quarterly numbers on Aug 28.



The Earnings ESP for Avalara, Inc. AVLR is +21.05% and it carries a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is slated to report quarterly numbers on Aug 7.



The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All



Last year, it generated $8 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $47 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.



See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>