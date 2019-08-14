PCSB Financial Corporation (PCSB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019

PCSB Financial Corporation ( PCSB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 15, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PCSB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 33.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $19.53, the dividend yield is .82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PCSB was $19.53, representing a -7% decrease from the 52 week high of $21 and a 7.54% increase over the 52 week low of $18.16.

PCSB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as New York Community Bancorp, Inc. ( NYCB ) and Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. ( BHLB ). PCSB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.5.

