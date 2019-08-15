PCI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund Comm (Symbol: PCI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.24, changing hands as low as $22.89 per share. PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund Comm shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PCI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PCI's low point in its 52 week range is $19.35 per share, with $24.65 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $23.26.
